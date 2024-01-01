Gooberry is an indica strain derived from Afgoo crossed with Blueberry. This strain offers a serene, sleepy and warm comforting high, like getting a big hug from a loved one you haven't seen in long time. The combination of Afgoo and Blueberry give this strain an unusual aroma of pine, herbal tar with a sweet skunky flavor profile. Gooberry is a great strain for calming any worries or anxiety.

SOC: 92.26%

Total THC: 80.92%

