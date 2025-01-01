About this product
Gorilla Kush | Wet Badder | 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Gorilla Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue, Black Domina, and Blueberry. Gorilla Kush is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Kush effects include giggly, aroused, and tingly. Bred by an unknown breeder, Gorilla Kush features flavors like sage, tea, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Kush typically ranges from $30–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item