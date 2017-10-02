Granddaddy Purple | 28g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Granddaddy Purple is synonymous with cannabis community — I bet your grandma has even heard of it! With a lineage of Mendo Purps, Skunk and Afghanistan, Granddaddy Purple has a grape, berry and floral aroma, it's no wonder this strain is a staple. Granddaddy Purple is an indica strain that will have your body locked in on the couch and your head in the clouds, ridding you of any physical pains or worries.
SOC: 26.52%
Total THC: 23.18%
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

