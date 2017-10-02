Granddaddy Purple is synonymous with cannabis community — I bet your grandma has even heard of it! With a lineage of Mendo Purps, Skunk and Afghanistan, Granddaddy Purple has a grape, berry and floral aroma, it's no wonder this strain is a staple. Granddaddy Purple is an indica strain that will have your body locked in on the couch and your head in the clouds, ridding you of any physical pains or worries.

