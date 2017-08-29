Grape Stomper | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Grape Stomper is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Elephant crossed with Chemdawg Sour Diesel. As the name suggest, this strain has a grape candy-like scent with a subtle chemical note. Grape Stomper is liked by many for its cerebral effects that have you feeling uplifted and bouncy, but then settle down into the body, melting away any muscle tension. As a true hybrid, this strain can be enjoyed any time of day.
SOC: 87.40%
Total THC: 76.65%
About this strain

Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
