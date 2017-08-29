Grape Stomper | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grape Stomper is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Elephant crossed with Chemdawg Sour Diesel. As the name suggest, this strain has a grape candy-like scent with a subtle chemical note. Grape Stomper is liked by many for its cerebral effects that have you feeling uplifted and bouncy, but then settle down into the body, melting away any muscle tension. As a true hybrid, this strain can be enjoyed any time of day. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item