Grape Stomper | Live Resin | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Grape Stomper is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Elephant crossed with Chemdawg Sour Diesel. As the name suggest, this strain has a grape candy-like scent with a subtle chemical note. Grape Stomper is liked by many for its cerebral effects that have you feeling uplifted and bouncy, but then settle down into the body, melting away any muscle tension. As a true hybrid, this strain can be enjoyed any time of day.
Total Terpenes: 9.69%
Total THC: 81.16%
