If you're a haze lover, then you'll love Grapefruit Haze! This sativa strain is a cross between Grapefruit and Super Sliver Haze. When you crack open a jar of this strain, the fruity, spicy aroma will hit the bridge area, between your eyes, of your nose. Whereas, your tastebuds will get coated in a citrus, herbal flavor — yum! Additionally, Grapefruit Haze offers an energetic, cerebral high that opens up your mind to new, creative ideas while uplifting your mood.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.63%

Total THC: 85.64%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more