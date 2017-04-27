Grease Monkey | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Grease Monkey is a dynamic hybrid blend of the two remarkable strains, GG4 and Cookies and Cream. An initial whiff from the nose will provide a sweet vanilla aroma with slightly gassy undertones straight on the palette. This flower is known for its incredible effect on the body and mind. Slow and smooth burning, Grease Monkey is sure to bring euphoria, laughter and bliss, followed by slight body relaxation. Great for any time of day consumption or any activity pairing.
SOC: 21.19%
Total THC: 18.16%
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

