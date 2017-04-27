Grease Monkey is a dynamic hybrid blend of the two remarkable strains, GG4 and Cookies and Cream. An initial whiff from the nose will provide a sweet vanilla aroma with slightly gassy undertones straight on the palette. This strain is known for its incredible effect on the body and mind. Grease Monkey is sure to bring euphoria, laughter and bliss, followed by slight body relaxation. Great for any time of day consumption or any activity pairing.

Total THC: 81.27%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more