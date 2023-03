Guava season is here and they are ripe and ready for picking! Our Guava strain is a lovely sativa that uplifts your mood and gives you a boost of energy. Derived from a Gelato Phenotype, Guava has a fruity, gassy aroma and a sweet flavor profile sure to make you want more. Guava would make an excellent companion on your midday hike.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 33.82%

Total THC: 28.76%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

