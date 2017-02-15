About this product
Gummy Bears | 28g | Sungrown Smalls
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.
