You’ve never lived till you’ve had pancakes for dinner. Our Hawaiian Pancake strain, an indica derived from Blueberry Pancake crossed with Rambutan, is perfect for that late night craving. This strain has a sweet, blueberry forward aroma and flavor profile that will make your mouth water. Hawaiian Pancake will have you feeling happy and satisfied, just like a full stack.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 29.52%

Total THC: 25.65%

