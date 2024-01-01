Wonder Flower | Hella Jelly | 3.5g | Mixed Light

by West Coast Trading Company
Hella Jelly is a delightful sativa strain that stems from the crossbreeding of Very Cherry and Notorious THC. The aroma of Hella Jelly is an enticing combination of berries, cherries, and citrus, filling the air with an invigorating and delectable fragrance. Its effects encompass happiness, euphoria, focus, and a touch of giggly delight, making it perfect for an easy-going day filled with positivity and laughter. Embrace the easy-going nature of Hella Jelly and let it guide you to a state of blissful contentment.
SOC: 38.53%
Total THC: 31.30%
