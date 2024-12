Hindu Kush is a strain one would consider a true indica because it is a landrace strain from the Hindu Mountains. As a true indica, Hindu Kush offers calm sedation with full-body effects that help relieve aches — a great strain for those who suffer with chronic pain. Along with its amazing medical properties, this strain has a wonderful aroma of sweet, earthy wood — a lovely grounding smell.

SOC: 27.53%

Total THC: 23.47%

