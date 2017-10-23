Hindu Kush | Diamonds | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Hindu Kush is a strain one would consider a true indica because it is a landrace strain from the Hindu Mountains. As a true indica, Hindu Kush offers calm sedation with full-body effects that help relieve aches — a great strain for those who suffer with chronic pain. Along with its amazing medical properties, this strain has a wonderful aroma of sweet, earthy wood — a lovely grounding smell. 
SOC: 87.02%
Total THC: 76.73%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
Shop products
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
Notice a problem?Report this item