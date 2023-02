Honeydew is a sativa strain with a lineage of Cinderella 99 crossed with Afghanistan. This strain has a sweet, honey aroma and flavor profile with fruity, floral undertones. Honeydew offers a bright high with uplifting and energizing effects. This is a great strain for having a picnic at a park with your significant other.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.18%

Total THC: 86.10%

