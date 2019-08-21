Ice Cream Cake is an indica strain comprised of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33 offering an orange, cinnamon, lavender and pine aroma. The smooth, delicious flavors of Ice Cream Cake provide a heavy punch and a quick euphoric, body relaxig high. Like any good dessert treat, Ice Cream Cake is great for stress relief and some good old self care.

SOC: 24.31%

Total THC: 21.29%

