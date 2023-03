Jack's Dream is a sativa strain with a cross between two infamous parents, Jack Herer and Blue Dream. This strain is known for its uplifting, happy, fun, euphoric, head high which is active, motivating, and perfect for creativity. Jack's Dream has an aroma of orange, cinnamon, pine, lavender, and hops with a matching flavor profile.

Total THC: 27.14%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more