Jealousy 41 is an indica concentrate with a cross between Gelato 41 and Sherbet. This strain has a distinct floral, spicy, and slightly citrusy flavor and aroma with a subtle sweet exhale. Jealousy 41 has a sedating, heavy body high with the added bonus of anti-anxiety properties. This strain is perfect for those who suffer with insomnia.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 94.81%

Total THC: 83.15%

