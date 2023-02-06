Jelly Donut is an indica strain bred by crossing Purple Punch with French Toast. I’ll take a dozen, please! This strain has a sweet, berry and sage aroma and flavor profile sure to set off your taste buds. Jelly Donut offers a giggly, happy high that eases into your body providing extreme relaxation that can be sedating, making this strain ideal for a night-cap.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.51%

Total THC: 28.49%

