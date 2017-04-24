Jupiter OG | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Jupiter OG is an indica strain derived from an OG Kush phenotype. It has that classic earthy, diesel aroma of an OG Kush. Jupiter OG offers happy and mood boosting, yet calming and relaxing effects. This strain is great for easing body pains, like cramps and muscle spasms. 
SOC: 87.11%
Total THC: 76.77%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

About this strain

Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
Shop products
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
Notice a problem?Report this item