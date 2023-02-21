Kimbo Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from Blackberry Kush and Starfighter. This strain is named after the late Bahamian-American mixed martial artist and YouTube sensation Kimbo Slice. Kimbo Kush has a surprising palate that starts off sour but ends slightly fruity. With this strain you are in for a potent relaxation effect, yet with enhanced concentration and strong pain relief. This strain has been known to help individuals suffering from PTSD and insomnia. We highly recommend this strain for the fighters out there who want to knock out any body pain before bed time!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.66%

Total THC: 85.21%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more