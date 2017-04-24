King Louis XIII | 3.5g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

King Louis XIII is a distinguished indica strain, crafted from the legendary cross of OG Kush and LA Confidential. Its rich, pungent aroma carries notes of earthy pine, reminiscent of a fine French Brie. Ideal as an after-dinner indulgence, King Louis XIII delivers a deeply relaxing experience, leaving you feeling content and fully at ease, making it the perfect choice to unwind before bedtime.

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush," and "King Louie" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

