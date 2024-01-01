Kush Cake is an indica strain with a fresh orange, herbal, peppery aroma. It’s lineage is Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. Kush Cake provides a relaxing, euphoric body high, but have too much and you'll feel like you've been in a food coma after eating lots of cake!

SOC: 26.57%

Total THC: 23.51%

