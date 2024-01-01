Kush Cake | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Kush Cake is an indica strain with a fresh orange, herbal, peppery aroma. It’s lineage is Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. Kush Cake provides a relaxing, euphoric body high, but have too much and you'll feel like you've been in a food coma after eating lots of cake!
SOC: 31.35%
Total THC: 26.30%
About this strain

Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

