LA Confidential is an indica concentrate derived from Afghani crossed with OG LA Affie. LA Confidential is great for relieving pain and anxiety, as well as, relieving insomnia with its sedating properties. It has an aroma with notes of sweetness, pine, black pepper, and earth. These diamonds offer a happy, relaxing high that is great to add to your bedtime routine.

SOC: 94.13%

Total THC: 82.82%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more