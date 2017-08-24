LA Confidential | Diamonds | 1g

LA Confidential is an indica concentrate derived from Afghani crossed with OG LA Affie. LA Confidential is great for relieving pain and anxiety, as well as, relieving insomnia with its sedating properties. It has an aroma with notes of sweetness, pine, black pepper, and earth. These diamonds offer a happy, relaxing high that is great to add to your bedtime routine. 
SOC: 94.13%
Total THC: 82.82%
About this strain

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

