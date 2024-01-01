Lava Cake | 28g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Nothing pairs with a cozy couch better than Lava Cake! Derived from the classic Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Pie, this indica strain has a natural musky, herbal, and earthy aroma and flavor. Lava Cake will have you melting into a warm, gooey, blissful sensation in no time.
SOC: 30.46%
Total THC: 26.72%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

About this strain

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item