Nothing pairs with a cozy couch better than Lava Cake! Derived from the classic Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Pie, this indica strain has a natural musky, herbal, and earthy aroma and flavor. Lava Cake will have you melting into a warm, gooey, blissful sensation in no time.

SOC: 30.46%

Total THC: 26.72%

