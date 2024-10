Nothing complements a cozy couch like Lava Cake! This soothing Indica strain, a cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Pie, offers a musky, herbal, earthy aroma with subtle berry undertones. Perfect for unwinding, Lava Cake provides a warm, gooey sensation that effortlessly melts away stress, leaving you in a state of blissful relaxation. Ideal for calm, mellow nights, this strain wraps you in pure comfort.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more