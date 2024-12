Lemon Creme is a sativa strain with a sweet and crisp citrus aroma that draws you in. With parents Lemon Jack and Sour Cream, this strain lives up to its name, offering a tangy lemonade flavor. Lemon Creme is most helpful with relieving stress and keeping you energized throughout the day. Roll yourself a joint and gear up for a nice hike outdoors!

SOC: 30.04%

Total THC: 26.22%

