About this product
Lemon Creme | Shatter | 1g
West Coast Trading CompanyShatter
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Lemon Créme effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Créme potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Créme is a unique and unstable sativa-dominant strain created by Love Genetics. It was brought into existence by crossing Lemon Jack with DNA Genetics’ Sour Cream (a Sour Diesel heirloom x G15 Haze). The breeder notes that this strain is prone to produce three distinct phenotypes with varied aromas, such as Earl Grey tea, lemon Pinesol, and American sweet tea. Lemon Créme is a rare cut due to its instability, but has gone on to influence other Love Genetics’ crosses like Prometheus. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 69 to 77 days.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item