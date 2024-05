Lemon Grass is an indica strain with a lineage of Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humbolt Gelato Bx3. This strain smells tart like a lemon with hints of an herbal, gassiness flavor. Lemon Grass offers an uplifting, relaxing high. Perfect to enjoy as a night cap while reading a good, inspiring book.

SOC: 20.70%

Total THC: 18.15%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

