Lemon Skunk is a sativa strain grown from a Skunk #1 and an Unknown Sativa. As you may have guessed from its name, this strain has a zesty, lemon, skunk aroma and flavor profile. This sativa will have you feeling happy, giggly and energized. The perfect strain for going dancing at the club with some friends!

Total THC: 81.23%

