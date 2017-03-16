Lemon Thai | 28g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Lemon Thai is a vibrant sativa strain, a harmonious blend of Thai and Hawaiian genetics. Its aroma profile is a delightful mix of sweet citrus notes with a subtle undertone reminiscent of freshly brewed tea. The invigorating scent is just a prelude to the experience this strain offers. Lemon Thai will leave you feeling focused, mindful, and creatively inspired, making it an ideal choice for times when productivity and mental clarity are paramount.

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

