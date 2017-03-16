Lemon Thai is a vibrant sativa strain, a harmonious blend of Thai and Hawaiian genetics. Its aroma profile is a delightful mix of sweet citrus notes with a subtle undertone reminiscent of freshly brewed tea. The invigorating scent is just a prelude to the experience this strain offers. Lemon Thai will leave you feeling focused, mindful, and creatively inspired, making it an ideal choice for times when productivity and mental clarity are paramount.



