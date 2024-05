MAC Melon is a sativa strain that’s crossed with Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbert. This strain starts with a delightful fruity aroma and finishes with an uplifting, euphoric high. If you have a day planned outdoors, this strain is a perfect accompaniment.

SOC: 22.06%

Total THC: 19.22%

