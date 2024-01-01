Derived from Alien Cookies, Starfighter, and mixed with Colombian, you can be sure that Mac Tre will provide you with an out-of-this-world high. This hybrid strain has a sweet, citrus, earthy and herbal aroma and flavor while giving you a happy, euphoric high helping stress, anxiety, depression, pain and inflammation without feeling lazy or tired. So put on some trance or shoegaze music and experience an otherworldly high with Mac Tre.

Total THC: 80.60%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more