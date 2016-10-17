Mars OG | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Mars OG is an indica concentrate that all OG lovers will definitely enjoy. It has an amber hue with a gooey consistency. Mars OG has an earthy diesel aroma and flavor profile that we all know and love. Mars OG is great for happy and euphoric, yet relaxing, effects.
SOC: 92.16%
Total THC: 81.46%
About this strain

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
