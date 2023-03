Master Kush is legacy indica strain with a power house lineage of Hindu Kush and Skunk #1. This strain has been loved throughout the years for its classic earthy, citrus flavor profile and an aroma likened to incense — a truly unique scent. Master Kush provides full-body relaxation with sharp focus making this strain great for getting through any tedious tasks.

Total THC: 28.63%

