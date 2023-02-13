Maui Wowie has swept the cannabis community off their feet with its delicious tropical, sweet pineapple flavor profile and aroma. Maui Wowie is a sativa dominant strain crossed between Hawaiian and a strain that remains a mystery. It's stress relieving properties and energetic, motivating high is what keeps people coming back for more. This strain is perfect for surfing along Maui's beautiful beaches.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 29.38%

Total THC: 25.31%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more