Maui Wowie | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Maui Wowie has swept the cannabis community off their feet with its delicious tropical, sweet pineapple flavor profile and aroma. Maui Wowie is a sativa strain crossed between Hawaiian and a strain that remains a mystery. It's stress relieving properties and energetic, motivating high is what keeps people coming back for more. This strain is perfect for surfing along Maui's beautiful beaches. 
SOC: 92.38%
Total THC: 81.02%
About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

