Melon Fizz | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Melon Fizz is an indica strain that is the perfect companion for a relaxing evening. This strain is a cross between Melonade and Moonbow, resulting in a unique flavor and aroma profile of funky and sweet, with hints of cantaloupe and raspberry. As you indulge in the delicious flavor, you'll feel your senses awaken, helping you focus and invigorate your mind. With its focused, invigorating, and relaxing effects, Melon Fizz is the perfect strain to help you enjoy a peaceful night.
SOC: 91.24%
Total THC: 80.82%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.