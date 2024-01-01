Melon Fizz is an indica strain that is the perfect companion for a relaxing evening. This strain is a cross between Melonade and Moonbow, resulting in a unique flavor and aroma profile of funky and sweet, with hints of cantaloupe and raspberry. As you indulge in the delicious flavor, you'll feel your senses awaken, helping you focus and invigorate your mind. With its focused, invigorating, and relaxing effects, Melon Fizz is the perfect strain to help you enjoy a peaceful night.

SOC: 91.24%

Total THC: 80.82%

