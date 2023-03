Mendo Montage is an indica strain with a lineage of Mendo Purps crossed with Crystal Locomotive and delivers a giggly, uplifting high with body relaxation. This strain has a sweet, berry candy like aroma and flavor profile that entices many consumers. I recommend puffing on Mendo Montage in the evening when you are ready for the sandman.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 40.86%

Total THC: 34.56%

