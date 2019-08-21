MK Ultra | 3.5g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

MK Ultra is a mind-altering indica strain derived from OG Kush crossed with G13. This strain has a peculiar pungent fragrance of chemicals, lemon and diesel, almost like a cleaning spray. MK Ultra gets its name from its extremely heavy, sleep inducing, body high. Heavy eyelids are almost instant, so its best to smoke this strain as you are preparing for bedtime.
SOC: 31.31%
Total THC: 26.86%
About this strain

MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.

West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
