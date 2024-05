Moonbow is an indica strain derived from Zkittlez crossed with Do-Si-Dos, two of my favorite strains. This strain has a nutty, pear and menthol aroma that'll awaken your olfactory system. Moonbow will have you feeling happy, giggly and heavily relaxed. This is the perfect strain to consume while gazing at a lunar rainbow.

Total THC: 80.57%

