Motor Breath is an indica strain with a cross between the popular Chemdawg and SFV OG Kush. This flower has an earthy, woody, and slightly citrus aroma combined with an earthy, herbal, slightly spicy flavor. Motor Breath provides a calm, relaxing high with all the happy, euphoric feels that will strip any stress away. Unplug, take a few puffs, and enjoy a night on the porch star gazing.

Total THC: 24.40%

