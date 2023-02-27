Neville’s Haze is a sativa strain derived from crossing Haze with Northern Lights #5. This strain has an interesting aroma of sage, earthy notes with a hint of chemical undertones — a scent that’ll tickle your nose. Neville’s Haze offers a heady, energizing high with added body relaxation, making this strain great for the consumers who need help combating chronic pain or fatigue.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 33.07%

Total THC: 28.85%

