Northern Haze is a Sativa strain born from the legendary cross of Northern Lights and Haze. This fusion creates a truly unique experience, balancing the calming body high of Northern Lights with the cerebral, uplifting effects of Haze. Its aroma is a captivating blend of sweet pine, earthy spice, and citrus, while the flavor follows suit with herbal, spicy undertones. Northern Haze offers a euphoric, creativity-boosting high that clears away stress and brings a sense of lightness, making it perfect for sparking fresh ideas or enjoying a mellow day of relaxation with a refreshing twist.



