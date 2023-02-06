Papaya Bomb is an indica dominant strain derived from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. This strain has a caramel, fruity aroma with skunk undertones. Papaya Bomb offers feelings of calmness and well-being with slight euphoria. This is a great strain for consumers who need help slowing down after a busy day. A dab of Papaya Bomb and you’ll be hanging out on your couch off to La-La Land.

Total Terpenes: 7.10%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 96.21%

Total THC: 89.86%

