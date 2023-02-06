Go ahead and enjoy a second serving of Papaya Sorbet, we don't judge here. ;) Papaya Sorbet's delicious sweet citrus, and peppery papaya flavor profile is thanks to its parents; Gelato #33 and Papaya. This sativa concentrate has a sunny disposition, offering an uplifting high with mental calmness, as well as a boost in energy. I can use a dab of Papaya Sorbet after last night's shenanigans. Total Terpenes: 8.47% Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.32% Total THC: 84.48% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
