Go ahead and enjoy a second serving of Papaya Sorbet, we don't judge here. ;) Papaya Sorbet's delicious sweet citrus, and peppery papaya flavor profile is thanks to its parents; Gelato #33 and Papaya. This sativa concentrate has a sunny disposition, offering an uplifting high with mental calmness, as well as a boost in energy. I can use a dab of Papaya Sorbet after last night's shenanigans.

Total Terpenes: 8.47%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.32%

Total THC: 84.48%

